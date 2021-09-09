Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,290 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,007 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.22 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.