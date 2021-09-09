Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,906.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,703.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,561.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38,122.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

