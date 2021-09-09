Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

