Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

