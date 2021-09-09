Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

