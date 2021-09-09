Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $450.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.83. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $454.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

