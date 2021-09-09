Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,307. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 290.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $1,604,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 28.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

