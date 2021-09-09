Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 6,900” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,107.69 ($79.80).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,305 ($69.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £85.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,783.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,908.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

