Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $263.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.65.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

