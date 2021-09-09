Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,700 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

