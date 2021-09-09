Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,172,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

