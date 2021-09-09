Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,790 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,216 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,501,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 865,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 746,472 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

