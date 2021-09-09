Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,270 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,169,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,488,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

