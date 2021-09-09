BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

