Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.18

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 3505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of -0.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.