Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

BILL stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.05. The company had a trading volume of 758,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -250.24 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.76 and a 200 day moving average of $176.62. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,237.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,433 shares of company stock worth $65,152,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

