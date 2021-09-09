Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises about 1.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $509.67. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $521.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,926 shares of company stock valued at $33,816,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.