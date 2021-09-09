BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Up 6.4%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 29,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,620,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

