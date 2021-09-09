Bitcashpay (BCP) Market Cap Hits $804,184.29

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $804,184.29 and $4,662.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

BCP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcashpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcashpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.