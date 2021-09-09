Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $572.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00299819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00149749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00178768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

