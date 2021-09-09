Bitradio 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $71,820.13 and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,328,782 coins and its circulating supply is 10,328,777 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

