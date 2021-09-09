Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 349.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after buying an additional 314,860 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 86.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $8,935,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $7,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

