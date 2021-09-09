Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading Down 3.8%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.64 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 1,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,701.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

