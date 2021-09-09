Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading Down 3.8%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.64 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 1,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,701.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39.
In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
