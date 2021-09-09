BlackHat Hits 24-Hour Volume of $276,564.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $276,564.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001936 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00132537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00189337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.81 or 0.07451790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.95 or 1.00187254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.46 or 0.00778017 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

