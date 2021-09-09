BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $708.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 708 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 705.96 ($9.22), with a volume of 8313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 702 ($9.17).

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 666.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 609.07. The company has a market capitalization of £671.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.25.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

