BlockBank (BBANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockBank has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. BlockBank has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockBank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00165373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044321 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,458,739 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.