BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 94,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,753. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

