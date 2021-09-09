Bonded Finance Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $83,390.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

