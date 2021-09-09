Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $90.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.80. 1,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 93,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

