Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $24.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in BOX by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in BOX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.