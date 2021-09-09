Bp Plc Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 611,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 587,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

DHI opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

