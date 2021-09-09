Bp Plc Has $917,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $465.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $470.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,684 shares of company stock worth $20,123,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

