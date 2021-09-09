Bp Plc Sells 1,670 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $206.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

