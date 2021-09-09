Bp Plc Sells 7,909 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

