Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 952 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cigna by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Cigna by 112.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.70. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

