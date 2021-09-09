Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,545 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $134.78 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

