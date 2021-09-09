Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $24.48

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $25.09. Braskem shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 1,034 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

