Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $172.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.60. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,126. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 400.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

