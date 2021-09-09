Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.26

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 2634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $966.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bristow Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bristow Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bristow Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

