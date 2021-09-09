BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 206,894 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up about 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.10% of IPG Photonics worth $123,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.01. 2,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

