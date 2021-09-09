BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.18% of TE Connectivity worth $81,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $147.39. 8,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.95. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.