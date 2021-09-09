BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 175,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,529,211. The firm has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

