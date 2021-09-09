BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $68,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 22,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

