BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $49.54 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.60% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $49,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,270,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,515,000 after buying an additional 402,998 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,188,000. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

