BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.23% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $338,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,392,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.