Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) PT Raised to $25.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

