Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.67. 41,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

