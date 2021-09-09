Brokerages Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. 9,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,889. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.