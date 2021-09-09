Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TALO. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,124,547 shares of company stock valued at $54,206,176 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

