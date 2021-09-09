Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

RARE stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,884 shares of company stock worth $380,069. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

